Yamam special forces officers on Wednesday morning eliminated terrorist Mohammad Zakarana in Qabatiya.

Zakarana was part of an Islamic Jihad terror cell which carried out a deadly shooting attack in Kafr Funduq approximately three months ago.

The terror attack left three Israeli citizens dead and eight others injured. Two of the cell members were eliminated in late January, but Zakarana, the third member of the cell, succeeded in escaping Israel's security forces until Wednesday.

During the operation to eliminate the other two terrorists, an IDF soldier was moderately injured and evacuated for medical treatment. Zakarna and an additional terrorist hid in a cave near Kafr Misilyah in northern Samaria. Yamam forces closed in on the site. During the operation, the terrorists opened fire at the Israeli forces, who fired back. At one point, the Yamam forces launched a matador missile towards the cave, eliminating two of the terrorists.

The victims of the terror attack were named as Elad Winklestein, a 35-year-old father of two, was an investigator at the Ariel police station. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Rachel Cohen (73) and Aliza Rize (69) , were close friends. Cohen was an educational guidance counselor and the mother of five daughters. Rize, whose surprise 70th birthday party was planned for next week, was also a guidance counselor and one of the founders of Kedumim.