תיעוד: פעילות צה"ל ביו"ש צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the past week, IDF forces, operating under the direction of the Shin Bet, carried out dozens of counterterrorism operations throughout Judea and Samaria.

Forces from the Binyamin Brigade completed several operations, including a large-scale overnight raid in which 38 wanted suspects were arrested in more than 15 different villages. During the activity, several Hamas terrorists were detained, along with an additional terrorist who was planning to carry out an attack against IDF forces. A flag belonging to the Fatah terror organization was also confiscated.

In the Samaria Brigade sector, forces arrested 16 wanted suspects and seized 26 drones that were being held illegally in the village of Funduqomiya. At the same time, IDF forces in the Menashe Brigade operated in the village of Qabatiya, sealing the home of the terrorist who murdered two Israeli civilians in a terror attack near Ein Harod.

Forces from the Ephraim Brigade arrested six terrorists, including weapons dealers and an additional Hamas-affiliated terrorist. In a separate operation in the village of Bruqin, suspects were questioned and an airsoft pistol along with additional combat equipment was seized.

In the Etzion Brigade area, IDF forces operated in several villages, arresting a number of terrorists who had thrown stones and firebombs at Israeli civilians and IDF troops. Dozens of suspects were questioned, and a hunting rifle and ammunition were located in the Beit Omer area.

Meanwhile, forces from the Yehuda Brigade completed three operations, during which 18 wanted suspects were arrested, including six key suspects involved in an illegal weapons trafficking network. In cooperation with the Judea and Samaria District Police, the forces seized more than one million shekels in terror funds, along with two firearms and additional ammunition in Hebron.