IDF Central Command Chief, Major General Avi Bluth, on Sunday night signed on eight new jurisdiction areas in Judea and Samaria, marking significant progress in the settlement regulation and advancing construction in the area.

The decision came after extensive work by the Settlement Division and the Civil Administration.

As part of the decision, six new settlements were defined within five different regional councils: the settlement of Yondav in the Hebron Hills; Geva'ot in Gush Etzion; Kedem Arava in the Megillot Regional Council; Yitav Ma'arav in the Jordan Valley; and in Samaria, the Har Ebal settlement and the renewed Homesh settlement, after its jurisdiction was canceled as part of the Disengagement Plan about 20 years ago.

Additionally, in the Binyamin Regional Council, two more jurisdiction areas were signed: the young settlement of Bnei Adam received final recognition, and the jurisdiction of the settlement of Ofra was expanded.

The Defense Ministry emphasized that the practical meaning of this move is the ability to advance extensive and immediate planning and construction in these settlements, in accordance with civil planning procedures.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich welcomed the decision, stating, "The Major General's signing of the eight new jurisdiction areas is another significant step in the revolution we are carrying out in Judea and Samaria. There is nothing more exciting than seeing the settlements being normalized, especially the return to the settlement of Homesh, a symbol of heroism and Jewish spirit. We are advancing de facto sovereignty on the ground in order to prevent any possibility of establishing an Arab state in Judea and Samaria. I thank the IDF Central Command Chief, the Civil Administration, and the Settlement Division for leading these important initiatives."

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan stated, "This is a historic and exciting moment for the settlement in Samaria and all of Judea and Samaria. The signing of the new jurisdiction areas, especially the renewed Homesh settlement and the town of Har Ebal, is a correction of a historic injustice and a clear strengthening of settlement, security, and justice. After twenty years of expulsion and destruction, the State is returning to Homesh and also strengthening its hold on Har Ebal, a site of significant national, historical, and moral value of the highest level. We are preparing to elevate the new settlement."

He added, "I congratulate Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, IDF Central Command Chief Avi Bluth, the Settlement Division, and the Civil Administration for leading this crucial settlement initiative. This is a significant step towards full normalization, development, construction, and strengthening Israeli sovereignty. We will continue to act decisively until all settlements are normalized, connected, and developed."