The IDF on Friday released footage from a large-scale exercise conducted by the Meitar Unit (427), which operates under the 214th Artillery Brigade.

This is the first readiness exercise of its kind held in the areas of Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, and it focused on implementing the unit’s "reveal-strike" capabilities.

During the exercise, various scenarios were simulated in multiple locations simultaneously, including terrorist infiltrations, rapidly-developing events, mass casualty scenarios, and rapid integration with ground combat forces.

The unit utilized the "Sky Racer" unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) during the exercise, which enables intelligence gathering, target identification, and real-time fire circle closure - as part of the support it provides to brigade and division-level personnel to aid in decision-making.

