A Washington Post op-ed by columnist Marc A. Thiessen, on Tuesday, was titled: "Hunger in Gaza has many authors, but Israel isn’t one of them". Thiessen noted the 1,829,520 meals that Israel provided to Gazans through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and added that the meals are "enough to feed nearly the entire Gazan population."

To counter the claims that Israel is deliberately causing starvation in Gaza, the op-ed stated that "Israel is doing something no nation has ever done, or even been expected to do: Feed the population of the aggressor force that attacked it while the war is still going on."

Thiessen added: "The United States did not feed Germany and Japan while the war was going on; we forced their armies to surrender and then fed their populations."

He emphasized that "Hamas fights on because it clearly doesn’t care about the suffering of the people of Gaza" and defined the suffering as central to "Hamas’s strategy of survival."

Thiessen noted that the Hamas strategy seems to be working in terms of coverage by Western media outlets, and the response of governments like France, Canada, Britain, Ireland, Spain and Norway regarding support of the establishment of a Palestinian State.

Thiessen concluded his op-ed: "To lay the blame for this situation at Israel’s feet, rather than on Hamas, requires a stunning level of moral blindness, which apparently is plentiful when it comes to what is happening in Gaza."