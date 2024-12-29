A plane with 181 people aboard crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday (local time), South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

The Jeju Air flight, which was carrying 175 passengers and six flight attendants, had been returning from Thailand when the accident occurred during its landing, the report said.

The official death toll is currently at 85, but it is estimated that only two people survived the crash and the rest were killed.

The crash is believed to have been caused by "contact with birds, resulting in malfunctioning landing gear" as the plane attempted to land at the airport in the country's southwest, Yonhap reported.

Videos from the crash showed that after the plane landed on the runway, it was unable to slow down, hit the runway, and then collided with a wall.