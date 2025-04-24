A fire broke out Thursday morning in Ben Shemen in central Israel, the Fire and Rescue Service said.

Flames and heavy smoke were visible from Assaf Harofeh and Be'er Yaakov, and fire was reported from the Yarkon River to the Ayalon Highway. The Yarkon-Ayalon fire was later brought under control.

A fire was also reported at the entrance to Kfar Chabad.

Later, a blaze was reported in the Haruvit Forest in central Israel.

The Beit Shemesh fire, which ignited Wednesday but was reportedly brought under control, reignited.

Jerusalem residents reported a smell of smoke on Thursday morning, but said that they did not succeed in identifying the blaze.

Though Wednesday was unseasonably hot and dry, the heat wave broke Wednesday night and Thursday dawned cooler and more comfortable.

It is not yet clear what caused the fires.