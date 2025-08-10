Rabbi Shmuel Gelbstein, a well-known figure in the Chabad-Lubavitch community, passed away suddenly on Friday night due to cardiac arrest.

Rabbi Gelbstein, who was only 57 at the time of his passing, previously lived in the Chabad neighborhood in Jerusalem. In recent years, he devoted himself to managing the "Chevra Kadisha Perushim" in Jerusalem with great dedication.

The tragedy occurred during Friday night, when Rabbi Gelbstein suddenly collapsed at his home in Kfar Chabad. Despite rescue efforts and CPR attempts performed at the scene, doctors were forced to pronounce him dead.

Rabbi Gelbstein is survived by his wife, Tzipora Gelbstein, as well as children and grandchildren.

The funeral began Saturday night at 11:15 PM, departing from his home at 12 Dvar Malchut Street in Kfar Chabad. The procession will pass through the "Yisrael Aryeh Leib" and "Beit Menachem" synagogues, and from there to the "Shamgar" funeral home, and finally to the Mount of Olives, where he will be laid to rest.