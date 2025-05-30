Drop Site News on Thursday published a document reportedly detailing the full text of US envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Drop Site News published the complete text, alongside a photograph of the physical document, titled "Framework for Negotiating an Agreement to a Permanent Ceasefire," which meticulously details thirteen crucial points governing the potential agreement.

Under the title “Duration”, the document states, "60-day ceasefire. President Trump guarantees Israel’s adherence to the ceasefire during the agreed-upon period."

Regarding the Release of Hostages, the document specifies, "10 Israeli live hostages and 18 deceased hostages, from the 'list of 58' to be released on days 1 and 7 - half of the living and deceased hostages (5 living and 9 deceased) will be released on day 1 of the agreement. The remaining half of the hostages (5 living and 9 deceased) will be released on day 7."

A crucial element addressing the situation in Gaza is the section titled “Humanitarian Assistance” which states, "Aid will be sent into Gaza immediately once Hamas agrees to the ceasefire agreement. Whatever agreement is reached on aid to the civilian population will be respected throughout the course of the agreement. Aid will be distributed through agreed upon channels that will include the United Nations and Red Crescent."

The document released by Drop Site News also addresses Israeli Military Activities, stating that "All Israeli offensive military activities in Gaza will cease upon this agreement entering into force. During the ceasefire period, there will be a cessation of aerial movement (military and surveillance) in the Gaza Strip for 10 hours daily, or 12 hours daily during days when exchange of hostages and prisoners take place."

Under the title “IDF Redeployment”, the framework outlines a phased withdrawal: "On day 1, after the release of the Israeli hostages (5 living and 9 deceased), redeployment in the northern part of the Gaza Strip and in Netzarim corridor, in accordance with article 3 regarding the humanitarian aid and base on maps to be agreed upon." This is followed by "On day 7, after the release of the Israeli hostages (5 living and 9 deceased), redeployment in southern part of the Gaza Strip in accordance with article 3 regarding the humanitarian aid and based on maps to be agreed upon." The document clarifies that "The technical teams will work out final redeployment boundaries during proximity negotiations."

Under the heading “Negotiations”, the document stipulates, "On day 1, negotiations under the auspices of the mediators-guarantors on the necessary arrangements for a permanent ceasefire will commence." These negotiations are slated to cover critical issues including "Keys and terms for the exchange of all the remaining Israeli hostages for a number to be agreed upon of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons," "Issues relating to redeployments and withdrawals of Israel forces and long-term security arrangements within the Gaza Strip," "Arrangements relating to the 'day after' in the Gaza Strip which would be raised by either side," and "The announcement of a permanent ceasefire."

The Presidential Support for the agreement is emphasized: "The President is serious about the parties’ adherence to the ceasefire agreement and insists that the negotiations during the temporary ceasefire period, if successfully concluded with an agreement between the parties, would lead to a permanent resolution of the conflict."

A substantial element of the exchange is the section titled “Release of Palestinian Prisoners” which states: "In exchange for the release of the 10 Israeli live hostages, consistent with the terms and conditions of phase 1 of the January 19, 2025 agreement regarding the hostages and prisoners, Israel will release 125 'life sentence' prisoners and 1,111 Gazan detainees who were detained after 7 October 2023. In exchange for the release of the remains of 18 Israeli hostages, Israel will release 180 deceased Gazans. The release will be performed simultaneously in accordance with an agreed mechanism and without public displays or ceremonies. Half of these releases will occur on day 1 and the other half will occur on day 7."

Further details on transparency are provided under “Status of Hostages and Prisoners”: "On day 10, Hamas will provide complete information (proof of life and medical status report /proof of death) on each of the remaining hostages. In exchange, Israel will provide complete information on the Palestinian prisoners that were detained from the Gaza Strip since 7 October and the numbers of deceased Gazans held in Israel. Hamas commits to ensure the health, welfare and security of the hostages during the ceasefire."

The document also includes a section title “Remaining Hostages Released upon Agreement”, stating that "The negotiation on the necessary arrangements for a permanent ceasefire should be completed within 60 days. Upon agreement, the remaining hostages (living and deceased) from the 'list of 58' provided by Israel will be released." It also allows for flexibility, noting that "In case negotiations on arrangement for a permanent ceasefire are not concluded within the aforementioned time period, the temporary ceasefire may be extended under conditions and for a duration to be agreed upon by the parties so long as the parties are negotiating in good faith."

The role of international players is defined under “Guarantors”: "The mediators-guarantors (US, Egypt, Qatar) will guarantee that the ceasefire will continue for the 60-day period and for any agreed upon extension, will guarantee that serious discussions will be held on the necessary agreements for a permanent ceasefire and will make every effort to ensure the completion of the abovementioned negotiations."

The document highlights the direct involvement of the Special Envoy, stating that “Witkoff would come to the region to finalize the agreement. Steve Witkoff will preside over the negotiations."

Finally, the document underscores the personal commitment of President Trump, stating, “President Trump will personally announce the ceasefire agreement. The United States and President Trump are committed to working to ensure that good faith negotiations continue until a final agreement is reached."

Earlier on Thursday, Al Arabiya and Al Hadath both reported that Hamas and Israel had agreed to a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, adding that Trump would announce the details of the agreement within hours.

An Israeli diplomatic official denied the report, saying that Israel is unaware of Hamas's agreement to Witkoff's proposal.

Later, a senior Hamas official said that “Witkoff’s new proposal does not meet our demands, but we are still examining it.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier informed families of Israeli hostages that Israel had accepted the new ceasefire proposal presented by Witkoff.

However, Netanyahu clarified that Israel’s agreement to the Witkoff proposal did not signify an end to the war in Gaza.