Shin Bet Director David Zini estimates that the manner in which hostages were released through deals during the war will directly motivate the terrorist organizations to abduct additional Israelis.

The Yedioth Aharonoth newspaper published remarks made by Zini during a cabinet meeting last weekend that "the threat of abductions has not diminished, it increased and will increase, since the way we paid for the hostages' release comes with a price."

It is important to note that the Shin Bet Director did not express an opinion or criticize the hostage deals that were made with Hamas during the war, and did not even discuss the price. The remarks were made during a confidential professional discussion about security measures and how to increase security for Israelis on flights to and from Israel.

The Shin Bet did not comment on the remarks. Senior diplomatic officials did note that "this was not the first time that Zini made such comments in closed meetings, as a professional analysis of the threats. He is talking about how the terrorist organizations and our enemies saw that it pays to abduct Israelis, and that the threat of abduction of Israelis in Israel and abroad has increased."

The Shin Bet did not deny the remarks, but refused to directly address them, stating: "We do not discuss things said in closed meetings."