Leah Goldin, the mother of Hadar Goldin, who fell in battle during Operation Protective Edge and whose body was returned to Israel after 11 years in Hamas captivity, describes the reunion with her son, wrapped in burial shrouds, after being identified by the IDF.

"I was never in such a position. It's not heartbreaking, there's a sort of feeling of victory," she said in an interview with Channel 12.

She recounted the reunion at the IDF's Camp Shura: "These beloved people told me, 'Touch him. It's Hadar. Hadar is here,' and suddenly they called him by his name." Leah touched his hand, "I felt him. Hadar returned whole and perfect."

On Friday, November 8th, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir called Leah and Simcha Goldin and notified them that he was on his way with news: Hadar's body was found and was being returned to Israel.

According to Leah, the Goldin family requested that the publication be delayed, but a short time later, Channel 14 reported that Hadar had been identified. Leah described her feelings at that moment: "We felt like we were dead."

Since Hadar was laid to rest in Kfar Saba, near the family's home, Leah feels a sense of calm. "Something calmed down. It is a much more natural feeling."

Only now, after years of fighting publicly for her son's return, does she allow herself to cry over his grave.