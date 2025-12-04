At the instruction of Prime Minister Netanyahu, a delegation left on Thursday morning for Cairo to hold talks with the mediators to bring about the immediate return of the last hostage, the fallen Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, of blessed memory

The delegation was headed by the Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch.

The Israeli delegation also included officials from the IDF, Shin Bet, and the Mossad.

At the conclusion of the talks, it was agreed to focus on an intensive and immediate effort that will lead to the full completion of the mission regarding the hostages and the missing.