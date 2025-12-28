Former hostage Eliya Cohen met with U.S. President Donald Trump together with his fiancée.

The meeting took place at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, at the initiative of businessman Shlomi Ivgi.

During the shared meal, Cohen recounted to Trump the details of his captivity and the important significance of publicizing his story, and he thanked him for his efforts on behalf of Israel.

Cohen emphasized to Trump, "We must not forget that one hostage still remains in captivity." The president told Eli that he foresees great things for him.

After the meeting Cohen said, "It is so important for me to understand that all our efforts are not in vain, that we show everyone that what we went through on that accursed day of October 7 could have happened to anyone else, and that President Trump hears this and understands how important it is to stand with Israel - it is worth everything!"