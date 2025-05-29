Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a meeting with family members of bereaved hostages on Thursday that Israel has agreed to the new framework for a deal proposed by US Envoy Steve Witkoff.

However, the Prime Minister expressed doubt regarding Hamas's intentions: "Hamas has yet to respond. We don't believe that Hamas would return the last hostage, and therefore, we continue fighting until Hamas is eliminated, and we will not leave the Gaza Strip until all the hostages are in our hands."

During the meeting, the families asked how it would be determined which deceased hostages would be returned in the deal. They were answered that a decision has not been made yet on the matter, and as far as Israel is concerned, "all deceased hostages have the same status."

The families described the meeting as "pleasant and to the point," and expressed appreciation for the Prime Minister's Office initiating the meeting after a long period of waiting.

The Hamas terror organization addressed the new proposal for the first time on Thursday: "Our leadership is studying the new proposal responsibly in a manner that preserves our nation's interest, provides relief, and achieves a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip."

According to Arabic media, the latest US proposal features a 60-day ceasefire in which 10 living hostages and 18 bodies would be returned in two phases during the first week. k. The plan stipulates a 60-day ceasefire, during which US President Donald Trump would guarantee Israel's adherence to the truce.