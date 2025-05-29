Yearning for Meaning

Hashem created every one of the world’s eight billion people with a yearning for meaning. Although we all know that we are merely one of billions, we want to feel that our lives matter, that we mean more than just “the average Joe.”

The Day the Torah Was Given

Chag Shavuot teaches us how to channel this existential yearning. Shavuot is the only chag besides Sukkot that the Torah associates with the mitzvah of simchah. The Gemara understood this Shavuot commandment as requiring specifically physical celebration. While many believe that other chagim should be celebrated with spiritual delights, everyone agrees that Shavuot requires physical celebration.

Interestingly, the Gemara links this requirement to the fact that Shavuot is the day the Torah was given. This linkage seems strange. Shouldn’t Shavuot’s commemoration of Matan Torah mandate a spiritual celebration?

Rashi explains that we celebrate physically in order to show our happiness with Matan Torah. A spiritual commemoration might best reflect the true nature of Matan Torah, but it would not express how we relate to the Torah, nor our level of satisfaction with it. Because we are physical people who generally celebrate in physical ways, we use this form of celebration to show our appreciation of Torah.

If Not for That Day

The Gemara continues by mentioning Rav Yosef’s custom as an example of how to celebrate Shavuot properly. Rav Yosef had a preferred Shavuot culinary selection and a unique formulation of its significance. On Shavuot, he ate a “triple-meat” sandwich and explained his custom by exclaiming that "without the impact of this day, there would be many Yosefs (Joes) in the marketplace."

Rav Yosef highlighted the importance of Torah learning and knowledge in developing a meaningful and distinguished identity. There are many ways people seek to distinguish themselves. There are the Joe DiMaggios and Joe Namaths of sports and President Joe Biden. Though their accomplishments may be impressive to and celebrated by society, Rav Yosef asserts that the only way to truly develop and distinguish ourselves is through Torah learning and using its guidance to build a Torah personality.

This appreciation lies at the heart of Chag Shavuot. To celebrate Shavuot properly, we must reflect on the centrality of Torah learning and Torah values to our identity. Celebration without this reflection is superficial.

The Days I Learned and Was Elevated

Rashi’s explanation of Rav Yosef’s words further personalizes his statement. Rashi explains the “day” that Rav Yosef referred to not as the day the Torah was given, but as the days he himself had studied it. Matan Torah is worth celebrating, but ultimately, it is only our personal investment in talmud Torah that develops us personally.

Rashi also employs a unique adjective to describe the impact of Torah learning on Rav Yosef: v’nit’romamti — and I was elevated. Rashi’s statement paraphrases Chazal’s statement in Avot that Torah learning elevates one above all creatures and actions.

Throughout the year, we involve ourselves in many important activities. The multitude of pursuits may distract us from the primary and critical importance of Torah learning. Chag Shavuot is a time to reflect upon the unique significance of Torah learning and how it elevates us.

Whether we eat fleishig or milchig on Shavuot, we should make sure to both celebrate and reflect upon the importance of our Torah learning. May this reflective celebration inspire us to devote more time and focus to learning and, in the process, elevate ourselves beyond the average Joe.

Rav Reuven Taragin is the Dean of Overseas Students at Yeshivat Hakotel and the Educational Director of World Mizrachi and the RZA.

His new book, Essentials of Judaism, is available at rabbireuventaragin.com.