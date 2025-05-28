מערכת הלייזר בפעולה אגף דוברות וקשרי ציבור במשרד הביטחון

The Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D), the Israeli Air Force (IAF), and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems revealed on Wednesday that during the Swords of Iron War, they executed an accelerated development program to deploy revolutionary interception systems. As a result of this initiative, soldiers from the IAF Aerial Defense Array operated high-power laser system prototypes in the field, successfully intercepting scores of enemy threats.

These systems are based on technological breakthroughs developed over decades at Rafael, in close cooperation with the R&D Division of the DDR&D.

The deployed laser systems are part of Rafael’s portfolio of directed energy weapon systems, developed in collaboration with the IMOD, and complement the more powerful Iron Beam system, currently under development, which is expected to be delivered to the IDF later this year.

Throughout the current war, the IAF, including its Aerial Defense Array soldiers, studied and deployed the laser systems in the field, achieving outstanding interception rates that saved civilian lives and protected national assets.

Head of the DDR&D, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Dr. Daniel Gold stated: "The State of Israel is the first in the world to demonstrate large-scale operational laser interception capabilities. For years, the Ministry’s DDR&D has been leading, together with defense industries and startups, the development of high-power laser technology. Our vision for deploying laser weapons was realized during the war with tremendous technological and operational success. IDF combat units displayed boldness in integrating and carrying out the first successful operational deployments of the systems, and the lessons learned will be applied as we deploy more operational laser systems. Laser interception systems will provide an additional layer within Israel’s multi-tiered air defense array, which has been meticulously developed through the tireless efforts of the defense industries and Israel’s exceptional human capital. We will continue to advance this technology and deliver world-leading systems and capabilities to the IDF, turning vision into security in air, sea, land, and across every dimension.”

Head of the DDR&D R&D Division, Brig. Gen. Yehuda Elmakayes added: "During the war, we deployed several high-power laser system prototypes, resulting in significant achievements, culminating in the world’s first successful high-power laser interceptions on the battlefield. Throughout this period, we gained substantial experience in optimizing and operating laser technologies in the field. We are currently integrating these insights into the systems under development, while expanding the range of laser-based systems to protect Israeli civilians and IDF forces."

Rafael Chairman, Dr. Yuval Steinitz, noted that "Israel is the first country in the world to transform high-power laser technology into a fully operational system - and to execute actual combat interceptions. We are extremely proud of Rafael’s achievement in leading this operational and technological breakthrough. Based on its unique development of adaptive optics, Rafael’s Iron Beam system will undoubtedly be a game-changer with an unprecedented impact on the modern battlefield."

Rafael CEO, Yoav Tourgeman, said: "Rafael is leading the energy weapon revolution, with operational laser systems among the most advanced of their kind worldwide. The ingenuity and boldness of Rafael’s top scientists and the company’s massive investment in R&D have resulted in a monumental operational and technological accomplishment. Rafael’s defense and strike systems have proven their effectiveness on the battlefield, making a meaningful contribution to Israel’s national security, particularly during the current war. Later this year, we will deliver the first Iron Beam system from Rafael’s production lines to the IMOD. This system will fundamentally change the defense equation by enabling fast, precise, cost-effective interceptions, unmatched by any existing system."

Brig. Gen. G., Head of the IAF’s Aerial Defense Array stressed: "The initial operational successes of our laser systems against numerous aerial threats and munitions during this conflict represent a significant achievement for Israel—showcasing both the innovative capabilities of our defense industries and the exceptional adaptability of our Air Force personnel, especially the Aerial Defense Array soldiers who have integrated and deployed these cutting-edge systems during combat. This breakthrough reflects the dedication of countless individuals—brilliant minds committed to protecting our homeland."