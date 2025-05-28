השהה נגן

Attorney Stuart Hershkowitz, the chairman of the board of the Jerusalem College of Technology (JCT), spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News following the decision of the Jerusalem municipality to award him the Yakir Yerushalayim “Worthy Citizen of Jerusalem” award, the highest honor the city can bestow, which he was given on Jerusalem Day.

"Everything I really do is geared toward Jerusalem, and it was really an honor that was completely unexpected," said Hershkowitz.

He is proud of what JCT's former students have gone on to do after they graduate. "Last week, we went on a tour of several of the most important defense establishments in Israel. We were at Nahal Sorek, we were in Refael. We were in other places as well. In all the places, all we see is JCT graduates. They have the leading positions all over the defense industry. They do it out of a calling, out of their sense of responsibility to the defense of the State of Israel. It is heartwarming."

"I think that every one of our graduates feels some sort of responsibility toward the State [and] the defense of the State of Israel. Many, many years ago, the college was the first place in Israel to teach electro-optics, which at the end of the day became very important. Iron Dome and everything else are based on electro-optics," he said.

Hershkowitz said that while the IDF will not allow JCT to publicize which of its graduates have received the "Israel Defense Prize," though it knows of at least 10 former students who have done so. "We know that our guys are doing great, and we know that we're sending out more and more graduates into these areas. The Arrow missile was completely led by our graduates, other projects as well."

He further stated that representatives of defense companies come to Jerusalem to work with JCT graduates.