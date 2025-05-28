השהה נגן

In a moving and empowering Shavuot message, renowned Torah teacher Rabbanit Yemima Mizrachi shares deep insights into the heart of the festival.

Speaking as part of the special international learning broadcast produced by the Conference of European Rabbis and Arutz Sheva, Rabbanit Mizrachi emphasizes the unique role of women in connecting to the Torah, not only through obligation, but through heartfelt devotion and soulful teaching.

Watch the full inspiring talk and discover how Shavuot speaks to the inner world of faith, feeling, and feminine spiritual strength.