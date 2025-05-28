A classified session was held this morning (Wednesday) in a Knesset committee with the participation of Defense Minister Israel Katz and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel. The discussion focused on monitoring the enforcement of legislation, championed by Coalition Chairman Ofir Katz, which allows for revoking the citizenship and deporting Israeli nationals convicted of terrorism and receiving financial compensation from the Palestinian Authority.

After more than two years of delays in the administrative work needed to enforce the law, Defense Minister Katz this week instructed security agencies to transfer relevant information to the Interior Ministry to enable its immediate implementation.

Currently, several Israeli citizens are already in the process of being expelled for receiving payments linked to terrorist activities, with proceedings against hundreds more expected to follow soon.

Defense Minister Katz stated: "I am leading a firm and unequivocal policy: terrorists and their supporters who hold Israeli citizenship or residency will receive no benefits for their actions. Those who choose the path of violence and hatred will lose their rights — their citizenship will be revoked, and they will be expelled. We will continue to act with force and determination, pursuing terrorists wherever they are, both in Israel and abroad. I thank the Coalition Chairman and the Interior Minister for their collaboration."

Coalition Chairman Ofir Katz added: "After more than two years of pushing for this law to be enforced, we are finally seeing it take effect. Expelling terrorists from the State of Israel is a historic and necessary move. I extend my gratitude to Defense Minister Katz and Interior Minister Arbel for their support. In the fight against terrorism, there can be no compromise."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also responded: "I applaud Defense Minister Katz for his resolve in executing the Otzma Yehudit-sponsored law. This is how we combat terrorism — not with empty words, but with decisive action. The expulsion of terrorists marks a critical and justified step. We led this initiative, and we will ensure its full enforcement. Our next goal is clear — the death penalty for terrorists. With terrorists, there is no dialogue — only one language: decisive force. Until then, they can go to Syria."

Heritage Minister Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu echoed the sentiment, saying: "This is a legal, moral, and essential move. The State of Israel must not provide protection, residency, or citizenship to anyone who betrays it or harms its people. These individuals have no right to hold an Israeli ID or enjoy the benefits granted to law-abiding citizens.