השהה נגן

In a special international broadcast ahead of Shavuot, Rabbi David Yosef, the Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel, offered a profound lesson on the spiritual essence and Halachic traditions of the festival.

The program, a joint production by the Conference of European Rabbis and Arutz Sheva, features Rabbi Yosef discussing the significance of the giving of the Torah and the unique customs that define this sacred day.

Watch the full inspiring lesson here and prepare for Shavuot with clarity and depth from one of the leading voices in Torah scholarship.