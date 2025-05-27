On Monday evening, a Jewish teenager was hospitalized after a racially motivated assault at Hampstead Underground Station in northwest London. According to the Jewish security organization Shomrim, three Jewish boys were attacked by a group of six to seven males around 8:30 p.m.

British Transport Police are treating the incident as a racially aggravated assault and robbery. One of the victims required hospitalization for observation.

Shomrim has appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. The organization is collaborating closely with the British Transport Police to support the ongoing investigation.

Hampstead is home to one of the UK's largest Jewish communities, with 11% of residents identifying as Jewish, according to the last census.

This incident follows a troubling trend of increased antisemitic attacks in London, with reports of such hate crimes more than doubling in recent years.

Authorities continue to investigate the assault, and community leaders are calling for heightened vigilance and support to combat antisemitism in the city.