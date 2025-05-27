Israel and Syria have engaged in direct face-to-face meetings in recent weeks aimed at de-escalating tensions along their shared border, according to a report by Reuters citing five sources familiar with the matter.

These contacts, a rare development between the long-time adversaries, follow months of indirect back-channel communications facilitated by intermediaries. Reuters noted the talks began after Islamist rebels, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in December.

The Syrian side has reportedly been represented by senior security official Ahmad al-Dalati, who now oversees both Quneitra and Sweida provinces. The identities of the Israeli participants remain undisclosed, though sources indicated they are likely security officials.

According to three of the sources, several rounds of meetings have already taken place, some on territory under Israeli control. Both the Israeli Foreign Ministry and Syrian officials declined to comment.

Syrian interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa recently acknowledged indirect communications with Israel. The talks, encouraged by the United States, come as Israeli airstrikes and criticism of Syria’s leadership have subsided.

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Sharaa in Riyadh on May 14 reportedly signalled a shift in US policy, prompting Israeli leadership to reassess its approach. According to a regional intelligence source cited by Reuters, this engagement is seen as pivotal in the evolving regional dynamic.

While the current discussions center on border security and avoiding conflict, two sources indicated that they could lead to broader political understandings. Reuters also reported that Syria's new leadership has taken steps to demonstrate it does not pose a threat to Israel, including cooperating on sensitive issues and communicating reassurances to the US.

The Reuters report emphasized that while the dialogue may eventually lead to normalization, it remains focused for now on maintaining peace and avoiding confrontation.