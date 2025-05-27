השהה נגן

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, four aid distribution centers were established in recent weeks, in accordance with the directive of the political echelon and in close coordination with the United States.

The centers are operated by international aid organizations and secured by an American civilian security company in the Gaza Strip.

As part of the gradual opening of the distribution centers, two of the centers, located in Tel al-Sultan and the Morag Corridor in the Rafah area, began operating today (Tuesday) and are distributing food packages to thousands of families in the Gaza Strip.

The establishment of the distribution centers took place over the last few months, facilitated by the Israeli political echelon and in coordination with the US government. This process coincided with an ongoing dialogue and cooperation with the IDF, through the Southern Command and COGAT, as well as international aid organizations, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and the American civilian security company. As part of this process, four centers were established across the Gaza Strip by the American civilian security company, alongside operational preparations on the ground, in cooperation with the aid organizations, and the international community.

"The IDF will continue to facilitate humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip, while making every possible effort to ensure that the aid does not reach the hands of the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF stated.