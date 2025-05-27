The Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) announced on Tuesday that the 800th aircraft in the comprehensive military equipment and weapons airlift operation that commenced immediately following the outbreak of war landed in Israel in the morning.

This joint operation is coordinated by the IMOD’s Defense Procurement Directorate (DPD) via the International Defense Transportation Unit, in collaboration with the IMOD’s Mission to the US, the IDF Planning and Force Build-Up Directorate, and the Israeli Air Force (IAF).

According to IMOD, throughout the operation, over 90,000 tons of military equipment have been delivered to Israel via 800 flights and approximately 140 maritime shipments. The procured and transported equipment includes munitions, armored vehicles, individual protective equipment, and medical supplies.

The ministry noted that in conjunction with its initiative to expand Israel's domestic defense production capabilities, this air and maritime transport operation constitutes a critical element in maintaining operational continuity, fulfilling comprehensive IDF requirements for achieving wartime objectives, and enhancing force readiness.