National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called out Democrat Party Chairman Yair Golan at the Sderot Conference for Society held at Kaye Academic College in Be'er Sheva

"I want to say: On the way here, I saw images from here of people chanting that 'Yair Golan's a traitor.' I want to say something: they're correct. Yair Golan really is a traitor."

Minister Ben-Gvir added, "I have to say that I'm angry about one thing - the Attorney General is preventing the police from arresting him. Whey? He's not a Knesset member. They also investigate MKs. I don't understand why he hasn't been arrested at the Attorney General's order.

Ben-Gvir's comments come after hecklers at the same conference chanted "traitor" at Golan, who responded: "In 1995, inciters like you led to [Yitzhak] Rabin's assassination. You have learned nothing and will learn nothing."

Golan further defended his actions during the October 7 Nova festival attack, asserting, "While you sat safely at home on October 7, I went to the Nova festival to rescue people. And now you call me a traitor? Shame on you. You are filled with nothing but hate. Israel was built by courageous people, but you are scaredy-cats."