A mother and her three-month-old baby from Ashkelon were struck with a large amount of pepper spray while entering an elevator at the Big Fashion Mall in Ashdod.

The mother, Galia, quickly began tending to her son, attempting to rinse his face with water while urgently calling emergency services. A Magen David Adom ambulance arrived shortly after and transported both mother and baby to Assuta Hospital for treatment.

While at the hospital, Galia contacted the police to report the incident.

“We’re still at the hospital, but thankfully my baby is doing much better,” she said. “How is it possible that no one saw anything? I’m horrified that something so serious could happen, and I won’t rest until the person responsible is found. I urge anyone with information to come forward. This could have ended much worse—my baby is under three months old.”

A spokesperson for the Big Fashion Mall confirmed that the incident is being investigated by the police in an effort to identify those responsible.