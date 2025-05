מטוס כיבוי פועל במהלך השריפה ביער ירושלים צילום: פיני קבסה, כבאות והצלה

Firefighting crews have gained control over a brushfire that broke out on Monday in two locations near the Yaffe Nof neighborhood in Jerusalem.

Full control over the fire was obtained after several hours of working to extinguish the blaze.

Authorities called on residents of the first line of houses on Shlomo Tzemah Street to evacuate their homes as firefighting planes flew overhead to stop the fire from spreading.