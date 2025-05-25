השהה נגן

The IDF announced that the troops of the 401st Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, are operating in the Gaza Strip as part of Operation "Gideon’s Chariots".

On Thursday, a tank commander from the 52nd Battalion was seriously wounded during an encounter with a Hamas terrorist cell in the northern Gaza Strip. In the engagement, the troops advanced and eliminated several terrorists in just four minutes.

A short time later, an Israeli Air Force aircraft, in coordination with the Fire Control Center of the 401st Brigade, eliminated the remaining terrorists of the cell.

credit: דובר צה"ל

