An IDF soldier from the 931st Battalion of the Nahal Brigade was severely injured on Saturday night in northern Gaza, reportedly due to an altercation with another soldier. The injured soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

The Military Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Upon completion, the findings will be reviewed by the Military Advocate General's office.

This incident is considered unusual and serious, especially given the operational context in Gaza. The IDF has not released further details regarding the circumstances of the altercation.