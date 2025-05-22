IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee published a special post on Thursday, addressing the residents of Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip, and warning them of Hamas terrorist activity in civilian areas.

In the post, Adraee wrote: "This is a warning about Hamas elements hiding among you!" The post was accompanied by an aerial image of the area marked with the locations where, according to the IDF, the Hamas terrorists are hiding.

According to the spokesman, "The attached image shows how Hamas terrorist elements operate in your area, using your civilian infrastructure and positioning themselves in your vicinity."

The image noted four civilian sites: a college, a mosque, a hospital, and the Deir al-Balah city hall, where, according to the IDF senior Hamas commanders, including the commander of a Nukhba cell, are staying.

Adraee noted that Hamas exploits your civilian infrastructure and resources for its terrorist activities. We call upon you to expel the terrorist elements from among you and to stay away from the Hamas structures that are near you."