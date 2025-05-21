המרדף הדרמטי אחר המבריח דוברות המשטרה

An Israeli resident has been indicted and arrested on charges of smuggling 81 firearms and ammunition from Jordan into Israel, following a high-speed chase that posed significant danger to public safety.

The incident occurred on April 22, when police received a report of a suspicious vehicle traveling on Highway 60. Yoav Unit officers signaled the vehicle to stop, but the driver accelerated, reaching speeds over 180 km/h and driving erratically toward Highway 40. During the pursuit, the vehicle crossed lanes, endangering other drivers and causing them to swerve to avoid collisions.

Police fired at the vehicle's wheels during the chase, but the driver continued, eventually colliding with a traffic light and entering the oncoming lane. Near Eshel Prison, the vehicle veered into an open area, where the passenger jumped out. The vehicle then entered an IDF firing zone, where officers fired another shot at the wheels. The driver attempted to reverse toward a police officer, who responded with another shot, bringing the vehicle to a halt.

One of the passengers sustained leg injuries from the shooting and was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center by Magen David Adom (MDA) personnel.

The investigation, conducted jointly by the Southern Command, the Defense Unit, and the General Security Service (Shin Bet), led to the filing of a serious indictment by the Southern District Attorney's Office. The charges include multiple weapons offenses and endangering human life.

This case underscores the ongoing threat of weapons smuggling from Jordan into Israel, a concern highlighted by previous incidents, including the 2023 arrest of Jordanian parliamentarian Imad al-Adwan, who was caught attempting to smuggle over 200 firearms across the border. The authorities continue to investigate and address the broader network involved in such smuggling operations.