The community of Kibbutz Kfar Aza laid to rest Tamar Kutz, one of its founding members and a cherished educator whose life and legacy left a lasting impact on generations of residents.

Kutz, who passed away many months after the October 7 massacre, endured the unthinkable: the brutal murder of her son Aviv, his wife Livnat, and their three children – Rotem, Yonatan, and Yiftach. The family was found embracing one another in their home after being murdered by Hamas terrorists.

At her funeral, Tamar's husband Benny paid an emotional tribute. “On October 7, our lives came to a halt. Our beloved family was killed. After a while, we realized that we had been kidnapped into the tunnels of memory and the prison of longing – in these places there is no rescue and no help,” he said.

He spoke of her continued strength and care for her surviving family: “As a lover of family, Tamar continued to care for and love her remaining family, and to take care of her much-loved grandchildren.”

Benny added, “As a lover of people and human beings, she continued to communicate and talk with people wherever they were – with the survivors who lived next to us and taxi drivers. But in the tunnel of longing, the pain grew stronger, and my beautiful and loving wife was overcome by sadness and has now joined her loved ones.”

Avi Kahane, a friend and fellow member of the kibbutz, described Tamar as a foundational figure in the community. “Tamar was a significant partner in the creation of our world,” he said. “In the last days before the terrible disaster, she was engaged in what she loved all her life – children and teaching.”

“There is not a single memory in Kfar Aza that Tamar's imprint is not on it,” he added. “Every boy or girl from the village carries Tamar’s genes in their DNA. Each and every one of us knows Tamar as the ‘Grade 1' teacher. She contributed so much beauty, wisdom, and color to our lives.”

“The hole that opened in our hearts and souls is deep,” he concluded. “Another level has been added to our endless sorrow and sadness that is intertwined. May your memory be blessed.”

Kfar Aza’s community issued a statement following her passing: “The community bows its head with the passing of our friend, Tamar Kutz. Tamar, a veteran, beloved and respected educator, one of the founding members of the kibbutz and one of the pillars of the community, who led us for many years.”

They added: “On October 7, Tamar lost those dearest to her – her son Aviv, his wife Livnat, and their children Rotem, Yonatan, and Yiftach, who were brutally murdered in their home in Kfar Aza. Our condolences to her husband, Benny, who accompanied her with devotion for many years, to her dear daughters, Sharon and Talia, and to her grandchildren.”

Tamar Kutz is remembered as a woman of strength, compassion, and boundless dedication to her family and her community. Her memory and legacy will endure through the generations she helped raise and inspire.