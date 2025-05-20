One of the problems that we are facing today is convincing too many oblivious people to support the USA, the free Western Society, and the honorable state of Israel, instead of supporting the Hamas terrorists and other anti-American, anti-free-world entities. It sounds bizarre, but unfortunately, we are dealing with this unbelievable problem every day, which was instigated by nefarious domestic and foreign actors who invested billions of dollars, over many years, to brainwash people from all walks of life.

We should find ways to share with all these uninformed individuals that their own skin is going to be in the game if the evil operatives that they support gain power. These bad people do not care about friendships, political affiliations, or religious beliefs. They strive for power and world domination and will do anything to advance their own dangerous agenda, including destroying their real or imaginary enemies.

This is a very similar problem to what we have with decision-making politicians and businesspeople. These people think in Western terms and not in Middle Eastern ideologies. They do not understand that giving great business opportunities and political support to people who thrive on deceiving their adversaries and advancing their own religious dreams will not convince them to commit to real, long-lasting peace and reconciliation. Most probably, if not addressed correctly, these successful business dealings will create in the future more aggressive terror supporters, who are financially stronger and are better connected politically.

If you want to know what the intention of a nation is, check what they are teaching their children at school!

Therefore, all the great business deals that are being made must include demands of changing the educational systems, in all the schools and in all the Media outlets, into teaching peace and reconciliation between Christians, Jews, Muslims, and others. They should stop calling for the destruction of the USA, the obliteration of Western society, and the elimination of the state of Israel, on any platform!!

Should we fail in convincing all our contacts to change the education systems appropriately, most probably, it will generate more aggressive, better-financed, and more connected, terror-supporting entities. (Qatar, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Yemen, etc., etc.)

President Trump had an amazingly successful and impressive trip to the Middle East, but I am not sure if he insisted on implementing these changes in the education systems in all the countries that he visited recently. Without a proper change in the education system, all the wonderful business deals that he made and the great political achievements that he managed to accomplish, may unfortunately be in vain.

I hope that I am mistaken, but knowing the culture and the perceptions in the Middle East, I am probably correct, and therefore, I am very concerned about the remote future.

Evil in any form must be identified, exposed, marginalized, and eliminated.

Evil may take at least two opposing venues. It can appear as a vicious terrorist, or it may present itself as a benevolent operative with hidden agendas. We must be aware of both of these extremes and of any other form of evil which is less radical.

A classic example to this problem is Qatar which is supporting terror organizations and is using its Al Jazeera TV network to promote international unrest, but at the same time it is trying to appear as a benevolent mediator between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas and is trying to promote its own broad business dealings with the USA and with others.

I am confident that President Trump wants to create a better future for the USA, for the Middle East, and for the free world, and therefore, I do not want him to fail due to deceptive manipulation by his contacts. One of the key measuring criteria to address this critical issue is by demanding that any business or political agreement will be linked to implementing an educational system in the various schools and media outlets, that will remove incitement and misinformation and will promote serious education for peace and reconciliation among the nations.

Examples of valuable educational resources can be found at the following links:

www.memri.org - This site will provide translations into English of messages from many enemies of the free world.

www.standwithus.com/booklets - This site will address current events, the history of the Middle East, and antisemitism.

www.prageru.com – This site has hundreds of 5-minute, highly educational videos, presented by experts, clarifying a variety of relevant topics.

We must share good information with all the decision-makers in the White House, in the various international capitals, and among the regular good people across the globe. Implementing these educational requirements will create a better future for all good people.

May tomorrow be better than yesterday.