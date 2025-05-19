Eurovision 2025, part I

Yuval Raphael who represented Israel at Eurovision is a true Jewish and Israeli hero.

Her tenacity, resilience, sense of purpose, courage and fortitude is an example and a role model for Israelis and for Jews everywhere, from students at Columbia and Harvard, to Berlin, Birmingham, London, Melbourne and more.

Yuval won the hearts and minds of many around the world who voted for her, not only shaming the biased, fearful and cowardly juries, but importantly raising the morale of Israel during these anguished times. Yuval’s performance would surely have given Israel’s brave soldiers a moment to savour and be inspired, lifting morale and determined to continue in difficult conditions with a sense of purpose.

Surely the hostages also heard the news. May each of them be blessed.

When Yuval leap-frogged suddenly over most countries including the strong favourites, to briefly claim first spot and then settle into the second, many gasped and gaped in disbelief. That was because the popular vote discredited the “expert” juries.

Yes! Israel is loved and admired far more than what we realise. The daily diet of nonstop hatred of Israel in the media through “news,” legal “experts” and histrionic /dramatic first- hand accounts by Gazans who ask/scream rhetorically “what have we done? Why are they doing this to us?” No one seems to know. Not even the “experts.”

Of course we almost automatically are warned before these “news” items that “the following report contains distressing images” (code for “whatever you are doing, stop and watch!”) The news reader obediently plays along by frowning as the news is shown.

And Yuval spoilt the party!

Eurovision- Part II

Dr Ron Schleifer, Dr Anjuli Pandavar and myself have written about the need for psych-ops in Israel’s battles and challenges. We can do much more.

Eurovision came to an end and the protestors went home with no success. It is fortunate that Israel does not have to host Eurovision next year. That would possibly or likely have been a PR disaster with boycotts, Houthi missiles fired during the concert, concert goers scrambling for bomb shelters, tourist cancellations and other major disruptions. Israel haters would have had a field day. So, coming second (but popularly first) was a blessing in disguise. Mission accomplished! Israel showed that the haters are more than matched.

But wait! There’s more!

Israel should capitalize on Yuval’s song by arranging a shorter video version of it and with Yuval inviting people to come and see Israel. The video would show her on the beaches, walking in nature reserves, archaeological places, its modernity, café society, sciences, Jewish, Christian and Muslim places of interest. The promotional video should go on social media, as well as an Arabic version of it for Arab social media.

Israel needs to exploit every opportunity that comes its way. Morale is an essential component of the war. It sustains Israel with strength and resilience and encourages the Jews of the Diaspora who are also experiencing distressful anti-Jewish hostilities.

New Day will Rise.

Indeed!

Am Yisrael chai!

Am Yisrael sings!

Ron Hutter is the author of the satirical novel on anti-semitism/anti-Israelism ‘The Trombone Man:Tales of a Misogynist.’