White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on Monday afternoon that President Donald Trump has conveyed to Hamas his desire for the release of all hostages. She emphasized that the President is committed to bringing the conflict to an end.

“The president is moving as quickly as he possibly can and working overtime to end these conflicts in both Israel and Gaza and also the Russia-Ukraine war,” Leavitt stated. “The president made it very clear to Hamas that he wanted to see all hostages released.”

Addressing recent reports about a Qatari aircraft gifted to the United States, Leavitt clarified, "The aircraft is not a personal donation or gift to President Trump. Anyone who reported otherwise last week should correct their articles. This is a contribution to our nation and the United States Air Force."

