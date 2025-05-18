הערבי יורק על קצינה באוטובוס מצלמת אבטחה

The Arab who spat at an IDF officer on a bus on Herzl Street in Ramat Gan turned himself in on Sunday to the Palestinian Authority security forces.

The suspect turned himself in after he understood that Israeli law enforcement was pursuing him. Security authorities have determined that the suspect was in Israeli territory illegally.

Israel is applying pressure on the Palestinian Authority to turn the suspect over to the Israeli forces.

The Police Spokesperson's Unit stated: "A demand was coveyed through the Police Coordination and Liaison Unit with a clear message from Judea and Samaria District Police Chief Moshe Pinchi: 'It's better that the suspect who spat at the IDF officer turn himself in to the Judea and Samaria District through the Coordination and Liaison Unit before the district's forces reach you."

The incident occurred earlier in the day when the suspect, in his 20s, spat at the female officer who was travelling with him on the same bus, a moment before it stopped. The assault was caught on a security camera.