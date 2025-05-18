השהה נגן

Survivors of Hamas captivity, Keith and Aviva Siegel, addressed the crowd on Sunday at the Israel Day on Fifth Parade in New York City.

Keith recounted how, when the Hamas captors told Aviva that she was going to be released as part of the November 2023 hostage deal, they told him that he would be released the next day. They continued to tell him this through the 484 days in captivity, "because I would be the first to be released."

He added that he "can't stress the horrendous conditions that Aviva and I were held in. I can not stress the suffering, day to day, and I think about the remaining 58 hostages who are still there, four of whom I know personally, and I spent time with them in captivity. I am doing whatever I can every day to do what needs to be done to hopefully get them home as soon as possible. Aviva and I are on a mission, and we are doing whatever we can to get them home."

Keith concluded by thanking those present for their support and asking them to continue their efforts.