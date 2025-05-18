Family Terrified They Will Sleep On The Street

Last week, a final eviction notice was taped to the door of a family who recently lost their father: 40,000 shekels by sunrise or the keys must be handed over to the landlord. The family is terrified that they’ll have to sleep on the street.

In a recently published letter, Rabbi Shimon Galai and Rabbi Yitzchak Kolodetzky call on the public to come to the aid of this widow and her 10 orphaned children who are in desperate financial and emotional straits.

The Rabbis bless all those who assist the family with “blessings of success, abundant income, children, life and sustenance.”

Click here to read the full letter and save a widow and 10 children.