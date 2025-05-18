Eleven soldiers from the infantry brigade recently requested from the battalion commander not to enter Gaza because they are fatigued after the fighting since the beginning of the maneuver, as reported by Kan Reshet Bet.

According to the report, the battalion commander threatened the soldiers that he would send them to military prison for twenty days due to refusal of an order.

In the past year, the IDF has allowed soldiers who have completed mandatory service and remained in reserves to assume positions outside Gaza. Commanders in all infantry brigades have avoided judging fighters after long periods of fighting in Gaza and have positively responded to soldiers who requested to continue their service in administrative roles in the battalion.