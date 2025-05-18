For the second time in 24 hours, Israeli civilians have thwarted an infiltration attempt from the Jordanian border.

On Sunday morning, residents of Moshav Yardena in the Beit She'an Valley spotted two individuals who had illegally crossed into Israel from Jordan. The infiltrators, identified as Sri Lankan nationals, were apprehended by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops after the civilians alerted security forces.

A similar incident occurred the previous day near Kibbutz Sha'ar HaGolan, where a civilian identified and detained an infiltrator attempting to enter Israel. IDF forces were summoned and took the individual into custody.

The Emek HaMaayanot Regional Council commended the vigilance of local residents, stating, "Thanks to the alertness of residents from Kibbutz Sha'ar HaGolan, a foreign national who crossed the Jordanian border and approached the kibbutz fence was apprehended." The council added that there are no changes to security guidelines and that routine life continues in the area.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the individuals involved were migrant workers attempting to enter Israel illegally via the Jordanian border.