Supreme Court Justice David Mintz has instructed the Israel Police and the IDF to respond to a petition filed by the Lavi organization, demanding to know why Fatah Central Committee member Abbas Zaki has not been investigated or prosecuted for inciting terrorism.

Zaki has repeatedly expressed support for terrorist acts and incited the murder of Jews. The petition cites numerous speeches and interviews, including one with Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV, where Zaki praised Hamas for the October 7 massacre, saying: "We thank the Izz ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades... they know how to finish the work."

He also threatened mass murder of Israelis, stating, “Israelis have a choice – either to leave by sea, or to sail in a sea of blood.” Zaki has lauded terrorists like Muhannad al-Halabi and Omar Abu Layla, and was seen saluting Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades at a rally.

Despite an official complaint filed in November 2023 and Zaki being marked for investigation, no action has been taken. Lavi’s attorney, Avichai Hagbi, warned that failure to enforce the law undermines public trust and endangers Israeli citizens. “It is unacceptable that a senior Fatah figure calls for murder without legal consequences,” Hagbi stated.

The petition accuses the State of selective enforcement, contrasting swift actions taken against Israeli citizens with the apparent impunity granted to senior Palestinian figures. It calls on the Court to compel immediate action to arrest and prosecute Zaki and seeks court costs from the respondents.

Hagbi added: “The IDF’s refusal to arrest a terrorist inciting genocide makes it feel as if we are still living on the eve of October 7.”