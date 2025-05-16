In a coordinated operation conducted by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israel Police’s Northern District, four residents of the Arab town of Reina in the Lower Galilee were arrested on suspicion of assisting terrorist elements in Judea and Samaria.

The suspects, whose families originate from Tubas in northern Samaria, are believed to have exploited their status as Israeli citizens to support terrorist operatives. The investigation revealed that several of the detainees provided intelligence on the whereabouts and movements of Israeli security forces operating in the Tubas region. In some cases, they conducted surveillance and actively assisted wanted individuals in evading arrest.

Authorities also uncovered that some of the suspects had participated in armed marches in Judea and Samaria, carrying long assault rifles. One of the individuals is alleged to have facilitated the transfer of tens of thousands of shekels, fully aware that the funds were designated for terrorist activities.

The Shin Bet investigation further indicates that the suspects smuggled weapons and ammunition to terrorist operatives, exploiting their Israeli identity cards and associated freedom of movement—privileges acquired through family reunification following marriage to Israeli residents.

A security official described the case as "a serious activity by residents of the north, citizens of the State of Israel, who in their activities have led to real assistance to terrorist elements in the West Bank. Some of the suspects even took advantage of their status as Israeli citizens enjoying freedom of movement, a status they received as a result of marrying a resident in Israel."