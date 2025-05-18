השהה נגן

Rabbi David Katz delivered a heartfelt address at the Israel Heritage Foundation and Arutz Sheva Summit, emphasizing the importance of unity and unwavering dedication to Israel and the Jewish people.

“In Yiddish we say, ‘we may not be able to accomplish everything, but at the very least—we must act,’” Rabbi Katz remarked, echoing the mission of the Israel Heritage Foundation to unite diverse segments of the Jewish community under one roof.

Reflecting on the night of a pivotal US election, Rabbi Katz shared a personal anecdote. “I was invited to Florida on election night. Friends warned me not to waste my time and money, saying President Trump would not win. But I told them, ‘With G-d’s help, he will.’”

He described the atmosphere of that evening, when he and his close friend Jonathan were welcomed into the VIP section. “When the news came in that President Trump was winning, I returned to my hotel, where my wife Chaya said, ‘Look what Hashem has done. President Trump, a true friend of the Jewish people, is going to lead the United States.’”

Days later, they received another surprise—Governor Mike Huckabee was appointed Ambassador to Israel. “Ambassador Huckabee has visited Israel several times with Dr. Joseph Frager. It’s clear that the Israel Heritage Foundation plays a meaningful role, not through grand gestures, but consistent deeds. We strive to make a kiddush Hashem,” he said.

Rabbi Katz paid tribute to Dr. Frager and his wife Karen for their tireless work on behalf of Israel, and extended blessings to his friend Jonathan Burkan, recently appointed to a key role at the Holocaust Museum. “He is a true friend of Israel. His efforts and influence are remarkable,” he said.

Rabbi Katz also praised Israeli Minister Mickey Zohar, describing him as “a shining figure with a warm smile, dedicated to the people and the Land of Israel,” and honored Ofir Akunis, Israel’s Consul General in the United States, calling him “a man of deep faith and service to Am Yisrael.”

Rabbi Katz concluded by recognizing rabbis and guests from across Judea and Samaria. “May this evening produce a powerful kiddush Hashem and bring further blessings to Israel and the Jewish people.”