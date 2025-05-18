השהה נגן

Speaking at an Israel Heritage Foundation and Arutz Sheva Summit, aspiring US politician Debra Lea passionately shared her personal journey and reflections on Jewish identity, Zionism, and post-October 7th Jewish awakening.

Opening her remarks with candor, Lea said, “This is a little impromptu, but I'll do what an aspiring politician does best—speak from the heart.” Born and raised in Manhattan, Lea recounted her formative years in Jewish day schools and her gap year spent studying at Bar Ilan University in Tel Aviv.

It was during that year that her campus experienced two direct rocket strikes from Gaza. “It was the first time rockets had reached that deep into Tel Aviv,” she noted. “We spent the night in the bomb shelter. As an American, that was my first time really experiencing direct rocket hits.”

Lea recalled her reaction at the time: “Donald Trump is my president in the USA, and if a rocket fell in a random field in Oklahoma or Kansas, whoever sent it would cease to exist on the map within minutes. But why was Israeli sovereignty always a question?” That moment, she said, was a turning point. “I was determined to come back to the US and get involved politically so that one day, God willing, I would be in a position to help Israel. So far, so good.”

Now working closely with the Trump administration, Lea described her mission as pushing pro-Israel values within the media and among the younger generation. Reflecting on the impact of the October 7th massacre, she offered a message of resilience: “If there’s any positive silver lining, it's that a new generation has awakened to what it means to be Jewish.”

She emphasized that for many in her generation, the connection to the Holocaust had been fading. “Many survivors never shared their stories. My friends used to skip Shabbat dinners and had little interest in Jewish traditions,” she said. “But after October 7th, something changed. Those same friends are now asking to join Shabbat meals. They’ve begun to understand the calling and what it means to be Jewish.”

Lea recounted meeting with two survivors of the October 7th Hamas attack, Ben and Gali, shortly after the massacre. “They’re now recovering and planning their wedding. I told them when they need babysitting, I’ll be there.”

She concluded with a powerful statement of hope: “October 7th created a whole new generation of survivors of the Hamas Holocaust, who will go on to teach their children about the importance of Zionism. The love for Holocaust re-education may have faltered, but Zionism succeeded. That’s our main goal, Baruch Hashem. Hopefully we all make aliyah soon.”