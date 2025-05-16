The verse says the Omer is to be offered “on the day after the Sabbath” — but which Sabbath? According to the Oral Tradition, this “Sabbath” is the first day of the Passover holiday.

But the Boethusians, a heretical Jewish sect during the Second Temple period, rejected this tradition. In general, the Boethusians did not accept the Oral Law, and favored a more literal understanding of the text. They argued that the Sabbath mentioned in the verse is the seventh day of the week; so the Omer must be offered on the day after the Sabbath, i.e., the first Sunday after Passover.

This dispute also determines the date for Shavuot, since the Shavuot holiday is celebrated seven weeks after the Omer offering.

The objection of the Boethusians cannot be ignored out of hand. Why indeed does the Torah speak of offering the Omer on the day “after the Sabbath”? If the verse had just used the word “Passover” or “festival,” the whole controversy could have been avoided!

The National Holiness of Israel

What is the source of the argument between the Boethusians and the Sages? The Talmud in Menachot 65a records that the Boethusians disagreed with another accepted Halakhah. The Sages taught that the daily Temple offering (the Tamid) must be purchased with public funds. The Boethusians — many of whom were wealthy — argued that any individual could cover the cost for the daily offering. Why did they disagree with the Sages?

These three disagreements — acceptance of the Oral Law, recognizing Passover as the “Sabbath” mentioned in the verse, and requiring that the Tamid be purchased from public funds — are all connected to one fundamental question: what is the nature of the Jewish people? Is the nation merely the combined contribution of each individual Jew? Or are the Jewish people as a whole a national collective with its own special holiness?

The Boethusians did not recognize the concept of KnessetYisrael, the collective soul of Israel, as an entity with its own intrinsic holiness. Rather, they viewed the Jewish people as any other people. For them, a nation is in essence a partnership, formed in order to benefit its members by way of social contract. The primary goal of this partnership is to help the individual — to provide the civil rights and benefits that each member gains from the overall partnership.

Jewish law in fact distinguishes between two concepts: tzibur (the collective) and shutafut (partnership). We find the Talmud in Temurah 13a rules that a korbantzibur, a public Temple offering, belongs to the entire Jewish people. Such an offering may not be substituted by an offering of partners, no matter how many people join in. Why not? Clearly, the collective of the Jewish people contains its own intrinsic quality of holiness, beyond the combined portions of all of its individual members. For this reason, the Sages insisted that public offerings be purchased through public funds, for only then will these offerings represent the entire nation.

The Boethusians rejected this idea of national sanctity. Thus they held that any individual may donate the daily Tamid offering, even though this is a korbantzibur of the entire people.

In general, the Boethusians did not accept the authority of the Oral Torah. This stance was similarly based on their view of the Jewish people. Unlike the Written Torah, which came directly from God, the Oral Torah is transmitted through the sages of Israel. The Oral Torah thus reflects the holiness of the Jewish people. As Rav Kook wrote in the opening paragraph of Orot HaTorah:

