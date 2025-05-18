השהה נגן

Jonathan Burkan, IHF Honorary Chairman & US Holocaust Memorial Council Member spoke at a special Israel Heritage Foundation event held in coordination with Arutz Sheva.

Burkan told how, “two months ago I took my 86 year-old-mother and 16-year-old daughter to Israel and the first thing we did as soon as I took a shower is visit with Governor Ganz to the Psagot Winery. Unfortunately a pregnant woman was murdered there near the Benjamin region. It is very sad, but the one thing I will not forget from that trip is that he took me to a place above Ramallah and said, ‘what would have happened if this had been in Gaza? What would have happened if they would have withdrawn? It would be the same thing as Gaza.’ I want to thank you so much for that special time with my mother. It was incredible."

“During our trip, we went to Tel Aviv to the Hostages’ Square. I saw Edan Alexander's picture at the Passover table, and it brought back memories when Rabbi Katz and I spent hours with Edan’s parents ... waiting for President Trump. When President Trump greeted them at the Ohel on October 7th,, 2024 he hugged them and there was such caring. As someone who has two daughters myself and Rabbi Katz has children, the thought of having your child hostage, not knowing anything, I was in awe of how calm these people were,” he said.

Burkan continued, “Two weeks ago Rabbi Katz and I, and Dr. Frager and Jerry Wartski were at the Rose Garden and we saw the Alexander parents. We prayed that they would be released. With the great leadership of President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff and Adam Bohler, Edan Alexander is now free.”

“President Trump has had an historic trip to the Middle East. He's doing unbelievable work for America and we're hoping that this will lead to peace in Israel and release to the rest of the hostages.”

“I want to personally thank President Trump for reappointing me to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. It is an absolute honor of a lifetime that we were appointed, but I want to say something. A friend of mine, a new council member, recently went to the museum and he went to the cafe and guess what, there is no kosher food served at the cafe of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. I'm speaking in my personal capacity that this will change, because the last Holocaust was October 7th and I sincerely hope that the United States Holocaust Museum will have an exhibit on October 7th,” Burkan concluded.