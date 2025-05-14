Tanya / Iggeres Ha’Kodesh - The Holy Epistle, Epistle 18, Class 4

Therefore, a man’s service to his Maker consists of strengthening himself and prevailing over the kelipah in all its manifestations.



וְעַל כֵּן, עֲבוֹדַת הָאָדָם לְקוֹנוֹ הִיא, לְהִתְחַזֵּק וּלְהִתְגַּבֵּר עַל הַקְּלִיפָּה בַּכֹּל מִכֹּל כֹּל,

That is, first to expel it completely from the body so that it has absolutely no dominion over him—

דְּהַיְינוּ, מִתְּחִלָּה לְגָרְשָׁהּ מֵהַגּוּף לְגַמְרֵי,

[expelling it] from the [faculties of] thought, speech, and action that are in the brain, the tongue, and the 248 organs.

מִמַּחֲשָׁבָה דִּבּוּר וּמַעֲשֶׂה שֶׁבְּמוֹחַ וְלָשׁוֹן וְרַמַ"ח אֵבָרִים,

Expelling the kelipah means ensuring that one’s brain will harbor no thoughts that are contrary to G‑d’s will; that one’s tongue will speak no evil words; that one’s 248 organs will commit no evil acts.

After that, he will also be able to “bring out the captive from prison”24 with a strong hand.

וְאַחַר כָּךְ, יוּכַל גַּם כֵּן "לְהוֹצִיא מִמַּסְגֵּר אַסִּיר" בְּחוֹזֶק יָד,

Once one has vanquished the kelipah by steadfastly “turning away from evil”25—not thinking, speaking, or doing those things that are contrary to G‑d’s will—he is then able to uncover the love that is latent within him so that it will permeate his positive thoughts, words, and deeds. His mind will thus ponder upon G‑d’s greatness, and his heart will then actively feel a love for G‑d. In turn, this love will result in his enhanced fulfillment of the Torah and its mitzvot.

That is, he will be strong, “and his heart courageous among the valiant,”26

דְּהַיְינוּ, לִהְיוֹת חָזָק וְ"אַמִּיץ לִבּוֹ בַּגִּבּוֹרִים",

so that the hidden love will become abundantly revealed in all the powers of the soul’s components in his body,

לִהְיוֹת הָאַהֲבָה הַמְסוּתֶּרֶת נִגְלֵית בְּגִילּוּי רַב בְּכָל כֹּחוֹת חֶלְקֵי הַנֶּפֶשׁ שֶׁבַּגּוּף.