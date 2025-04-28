Pastor John Hagee, founder and chairman of Christians United for Israel – the largest Zionist organization in America – addressed the JNS International Policy Summit on Monday morning.

Hagee called for regime change in Iran, a united Western front against Turkey, and strong approaches toward the Islamic terror organizations they both support across the Middle East.

“If compelled by Iran's refusal to abandon its nuclear ambition, the free world will end Iran's nuclear ambitions with a bang,” he stated. “Today, the United States has restored the ideal of a credible military threat against the regime of Tehran.”

He was also severely critical of Erdogan’s autocratic leadership in Turkey.

“Under the current regime, Turkey has become increasingly dictatorial and an aspiring Islamic imperialist state, that is allied with the Hamas terrorists who raped and murdered their way through southern Israel more than 550 days ago,” he added. “Western policy towards Turkey must be rigid …. Ankara must learn that you cannot enjoy Western support or approval while stabbing the United States of America and our allies in the back.”

Finally, Pastor Hagee strongly denounced the moral bankruptcy of Palestinian citizenry and leadership since the Hamas massacres of October 7th.

“Where are the conscientious Gazans of October 8th?” he asked. “Where was [Palestinian Authority chair Mahmoud] Abbas? The Holocaust denying pro-terrorist leader of the Palestinian Authority? Where are the Righteous Among the Palestinians? … Your answer is they are nowhere to be found. And as such, the free world's approach to the Middle East can only be peace through strength.”