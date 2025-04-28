It did not take long.

Just days after the thrilling Exodus from Egyptian bondage and the miracle of the Red Sea, problems began.

Unrest, sedition, rebellion, and apostasy followed.

In every generation, our enemies try to destroy us, aided by Jews who side with them. At times, they took up arms against their fellow Jews; at others, the tongue or pen was unsheathed with vehemence against their own people.

Today is no different.

From where does the passion to turn on their people come?

Comparing financial status, intelligence, or its absence, knowledge, or its absence, does not further our understanding of this phenomenon.

Jewish self-loathing includes all socio-economic classes, a phenomenon shared with no other people.

Just as the Jewish people's contributions to humanity are unique (" might does not make right"), so too is the disease of self-loathing.

Why are American Jews outraged at Israel, as the Jewish state fights a life and death struggle with the sworn enemies of Jews?

Why do Jewish University presidents at Harvard and elsewhere challenge the government in its ability to curb antisemitism on campus?

Why does the Jewish-owned NY Times work against the Jewish people and the Jewish state in the Holocaust and today?

Why do Jewish politicians and academics make their careers by attacking the Jewish state?

Why do all these Jews reserve their moral outrage for the Jewish state and no other people?

Why do they confuse brother with foe?

The self-hatred syndrome reaches across the Atlantic.

Why do members of the elites in Israel consider "fanatic"- read that "religious" - Jews ( like me) a greater threat than Arab terrorists who seek our destruction, as stated by several security and political leaders?

There is a "Jewish section"("Yevsektsia", in Russian) of the "Shabak," an secret service organization whose other sections do a wonderful job of defending Israel from its real enemies.

All of the Jews targeted by the" Jewish section," however, are religious Jews living in Judea and Samaria. Only certain kinds of Jews receive the attention of the "Jewish section". No others.

Slander campaigns, torture, and life sentences on trumped-up charges (Amiram Ben Uliel - 2015), and a preventable murder (Ahuvia Sandak obm - 2020) are tools of the "Jewish section."

The courts green-light it, and the media and academia indoctrinate against the "true enemies of Israel."

The secret police are given carte blanche to do the dirty work of the self-styled elites.

Crazy as it is, it is where we are today.

The good news is that increasing numbers of Jews in Israel are being exposed to this bizarre reality. The Jewish section no longer works in the shadows as they have for many years,

The other good news is that "in every generation, they rise to destroy us, but God saves us from their hands."

Shalom Pollack - is a well known tour guide, author of "Jews. Israelis and Arabs." He can be reached at [email protected].