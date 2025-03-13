The new bearded Syrian dictator had declared “diversity is our strength,” a phrase that came out of Western academic departments, and he had repeated it to European foreign ministers (including Italy’s Tajani, France’s Séjourné, and Germany’s Baerbock), to the UN secretary general, to the Hague prosecutor, to the BBC director, to the spin doctor, and to other gullible Westerners.

Like the “inclusive Taliban,” the jihadists had figured out how to sell themselves to us multicultural idiots.

And so it ended: thousands of innocent people butchered because they were Alawis, Christians and others.

Everything was going great in Syria.

The pompous Antonio Guterres had met the new bearded dictator, Ahmed al Sharaa, alias Al Julani, on March 4.

Four days later, hell.

Hundreds of corpses in the streets and summary executions. At least a thousand dead, including women and children. Entire families exterminated. Alawites, Christians, Druze: no one is spared from the Islamic axe.

“Europe must make its voice heard loud and clear regarding the mass murder of Alawite and Christian civilians in Syria”, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar told Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel, who was visiting Jerusalem.

Everything has been seen before, even if history, which is a teacher, never has students.

January 20, 1976, Damour, Lebanon. Terrorists from the Palestine Liberation Organization arrive in the predominantly Christian village: 582 civilians dead, all Maronite Christians. “It was an apocalypse,” testified Mansour Labaky, a Maronite Christian priest who survived the massacre. “They were coming, thousands and thousands, shouting ‘Allahu Akbar.’ And they were slaughtering everyone in their path: men, women and children.”

We Westerners are tourists in the heart of darkness: we know nothing and we learn nothing.

There are dozens of videos and testimonies on social media of mass roundups, summary executions of unarmed civilians and looting.

“Alhamdulillah”, they say after massacring civilians. The mainstream media is silent. The UN...nothing.

When Israel defends itself from cutthroats, global indignation.

When entire Syrian villages are erased, only silence.

In January, the jihadists of Damascus were visited by the Foreign Ministers of France and Germany. Then the Hague prosecutor, Karim Khan, arrived in Damascus. Then the EU suspended sanctions against Syria. Everything was going great: Sharia and Jihad were welcomed at the “Palace.”

Next to the jihadists in chief, the international director of the BBC, Jeremy Bowen, all smiles, like a child with his older brother.

The Foreign Minister of Spain also enters the scene, the country most aligned against Israel in the war in Gaza against Hamas.

“I arrive in Damascus, a country full of hope and optimism for a brighter future,” wrote EU Commissioner for Equality Hadja Lahbib on January 17. “I am here to ensure that these people receive the urgent help they need.” In January, the EU wrote a check for €235 million for Damascus.

Also in Damascus is Amy Pope, director of the UN Office for Migration. Also there was Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair’s foolish spin doctor.

A few days later, the religious massacres begin.

Now both the Druze and the Alawites are asking Israel to protect them from the cutthroats. The Alawites who live in Israel in Ghajar have never experienced a day of terror in their history. And Druze and Circassians are entering Israel in search of shelter.

Israel immediately deployed its forces to Syria after the jihadists attacked Damascus to protect the Druze minority in the southwest (many members of this religious community live in Israel and serve in its army). Then Israel destroyed much of the Syrian army's arsenal, including chemical weapons and long-range missile depots, to prevent all these weapons from falling into the hands of the jihadists. If Israel had not done this, we would probably be talking about a much larger massacre in Syria by now. But instead of receiving thank-you notes, Israel is pilloried for "violating Syria's sovereignty."

In the world of the UN, the European Union, the Hague prosecutor, BBC journalists, human rights NGOs, sheep are led to the slaughter, democracies are accused of terrorism and terrorists of "resistance". In the real Middle East, only a sword stands between a terrorist and a civilian.

In the Middle East, where jihadists reign demonic, the only way to survive is to have military strength and the moral courage to face the barbarians. Thank God that Israel has both. The only other option is to be massacred by butchers like Hamas in Gaza and Al Qaeda in Syria.

Unlike my fellow journalists, I have never deluded myself that, after the military dictatorship, Islamic democracy could flourish. Why should what we see be confined to Syria and Gaza? Answer: It won’t be. One day you will see the same images in Europe. I hope that I will not have to republish this one day, adding: “I warned you.”

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian.